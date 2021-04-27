Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

