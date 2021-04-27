Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. 21,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

