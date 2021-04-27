Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.90. 12,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,356. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

