Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,468 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $169,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,527. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

