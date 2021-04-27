TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viper Energy Partners and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.23, indicating a potential downside of 15.45%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50% TransGlobe Energy -47.93% -17.29% -11.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 9.42 $46.28 million $0.13 138.54 TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.40 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 430.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

