TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

