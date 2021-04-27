Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.77. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

