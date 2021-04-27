Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $1.73 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003168 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $17,539.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

