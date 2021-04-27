Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.53.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
