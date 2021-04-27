Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.