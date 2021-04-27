Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.46

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.46 and last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 36896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.32.

TCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

