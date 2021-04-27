Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $12.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triumph Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 55.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $17.85 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $981.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

