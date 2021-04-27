Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $43,926,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

