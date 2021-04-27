Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,192 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

IOVA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

