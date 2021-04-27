Truist Financial Corp Invests $296,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

