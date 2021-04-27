Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMO opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

