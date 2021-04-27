Truist Financial Corp Takes $269,000 Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,047,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,574. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

