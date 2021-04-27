Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $20,913,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.