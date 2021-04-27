TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.19-0.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

