Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post $22.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $23.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $130.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

