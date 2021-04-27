TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,879,385,107 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

