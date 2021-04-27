Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.89. 1,019,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,575. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.17. Twilio has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.