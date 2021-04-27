Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $188,179,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

