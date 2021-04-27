U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 2,948,253 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 105.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948,253 shares during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes makes up about 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $43,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 65,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

