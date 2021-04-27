U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 304.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $317.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.39.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

