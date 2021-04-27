U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $489,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,434,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.69. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.97. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $274.99.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

