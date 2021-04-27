Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.61 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

