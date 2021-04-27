UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,699 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,463 shares of company stock valued at $22,577,104 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.