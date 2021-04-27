UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 9,321 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eventbrite worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EB opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

