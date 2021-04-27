UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.