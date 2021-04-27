UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ladder Capital worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.