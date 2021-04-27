UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aegion in the third quarter valued at $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aegion by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $938.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

