UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 17,366 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

