UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 27,434 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

