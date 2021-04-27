UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HESAY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $127.10 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

