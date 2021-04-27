UFP Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.