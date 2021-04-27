Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.