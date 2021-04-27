Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

