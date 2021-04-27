Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,827. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.