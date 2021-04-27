Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $21.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Under Armour by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

