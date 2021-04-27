UniCredit’s (UNCRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

UNCRY stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

