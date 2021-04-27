UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.68. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $349,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $225.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

