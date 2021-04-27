Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

