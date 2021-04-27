United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.