United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

