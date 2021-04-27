United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.16.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UPS stock traded up $19.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.54. 638,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
