United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $19.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.54. 638,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.