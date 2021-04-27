United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,412 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.