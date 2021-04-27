United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $196.49 and last traded at $196.24, with a volume of 183585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.81.

The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.16.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

