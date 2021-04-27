United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

