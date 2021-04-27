Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $146.05. 24,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,109. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.