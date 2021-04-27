Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $798.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.